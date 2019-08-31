BWF World Championship winner PV Sindhu turns showstopper for designer Shriya Bhupal

Hyderabad: Fresh from her historic triumph at the BWF World Championships in Switzerland last Sunday, star shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Friday walked the ramp for designer Shriya Bhupals first solo show here.

Turning showstopper for the designer whom she has known from her childhood, Sindhu launched Bhupal's latest autumn/winter collection named 'Sanctuary', wearing a fuschia pink, off shoulder blouse with an embellished, trailing skirt of the same colour with floral motifs."It was an amazing experience to win gold at the World Championships and I was pleasantly surprised to come back home and learn that Shriya was doing her first solo show in Hyderabad. We have known each other for years and naturally, I am happy to be a part of it. I am glad to be showcasing her amazing new collection as I have always loved her work," said Sindhu, who crushed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in Basel last Sunday to become the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the World Championships.

Launched under the label Shriya Som, the line-up is the designer's imagination of a hidden paradise -- lush with verdant textures and romantic florals.