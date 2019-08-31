BWF World Championship winner PV Sindhu turns showstopper for designer Shriya Bhupal

Hyderabad: Fresh from her historic triumph at the BWF World Championships in Switzerland last Sunday, star shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Friday walked the ramp for designer Shriya Bhupals first solo show here.
Turning showstopper for the designer whom she has known from her childhood, Sindhu launched Bhupal's latest autumn/winter collection named 'Sanctuary', wearing a fuschia pink, off shoulder blouse with an embellished, trailing skirt of the same colour with floral motifs."It was an amazing experience to win gold at the World Championships and I was pleasantly surprised to come back home and learn that Shriya was doing her first solo show in Hyderabad. We have known each other for years and naturally, I am happy to be a part of it. I am glad to be showcasing her amazing new collection as I have always loved her work," said Sindhu, who crushed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in Basel last Sunday to become the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the World Championships.
Launched under the label Shriya Som, the line-up is the designer's imagination of a hidden paradise -- lush with verdant textures and romantic florals.
Bhupal said: "This is my very first show in my hometown Hyderabad. Sindhu and I have known each other since childhood. She graciously agreed to walk for my show and I am most grateful to her. She's done this on the back of her huge win at the World Championships and I can't think of a bigger role model and more inspirational woman to collaborate with for my first solo show."
'Sanctuary' comprises an array of pieces suited for bridal couture, occasion and festive wear. There are ready-to-wear pieces that feature surface embroideries and dimensional embellishments, in layers of pastel tones and sharp, solid contrasts.
Dark and light, soft and vivid, layered and pleated, 'Sanctuary' explores the idea of duality. The collection ranged from palette of colours ranging from pastels to earthy hues like merlot, fuchsia, midnight blues and ebony.
Shriya Som has also introduced a fresh bridal couture line this season which is a versatile fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)