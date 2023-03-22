 BTS V sports shirtless look in latest photo, reminds ARMY of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ from Tere Naam
V aka Kim Taehyung shared a shirtless photo taking the internet by storm and ARMY couldn't help but compare him with Salman Khan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has always stunned the army by donning some cool and super-stylish looks. He has now created waves with his gender-neutral photo shoot for Elle Korea, and we bet you can’t keep your eyes away after seeing them.

By posing as a model for the magazine for Celine, everyone’s beloved V has once again managed to steal their hearts. An interesting thing is that the K-pop star is being linked to Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right!

BTS V in his latest shirtless photoshoot

One of the sexiest members of Bangtan Boys took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos on his official Instagram handle. In these pictures, you will see him striking some cool poses, which also include a shirtless photo of him.

The photo that took the internet by storm in no time shows Kim Taehyung revealing his bare chest while wearing multiple chains. Among his earrings and chain, a pear one with the tag ‘Celine’ caught our attention. He was also seen wearing a pair of sunglasses in one of the photos.

Have a look at his post here:

Fans reminded of Salman Khan's ‘Tere Naam’ era

While fans called him one of the hottest Elle stars ever, several DESI ARMY compared him to Khan’s character ‘Radhe’ in Tere Naam. Have a look at their tweets here:

BTS V collaborated with Elle Korea and also appeared in their magazine. He is called "Celine Boy’ after teaming up with actor Park Bo Gum. He has been using the fashion brands’ products for quite some time.

