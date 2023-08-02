BTS' V 'Excited & Nervous' About His Solo Debut; Collaborates With NewJeans Producer Min Hee Jin

Buckle up, K-pop enthusiasts, because BTS's V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is all set to mark his much-awaited solo debut, and the excitement is palpable!

The news of his solo album has been swirling around the internet for some time now, and it seems that the wait is finally coming to an end. V will be partnering with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, who recently confirmed the collaboration and shared some intriguing details about the upcoming album.

BTS' V's HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SOLO DEBUT

While fans had speculated that V's solo album might drop in September, the agency BigHit Music has yet to confirm the exact release date.

In a statement released last month, the agency clarified that V's schedule is still under wraps, but they did acknowledge that he has been working tirelessly on his solo project. This has left ARMY, BTS's devoted fandom, eagerly awaiting more information.

BTS' V Twitter |

KNOW WHO IS MIN HEE JIN

Min Hee Jin, the creative genius behind K-pop group NewJeans, revealed her initial hesitation in accepting the offer to collaborate with V.

However, she was won over by his dedication, passion, and unique voice tone, which intrigued her.

Min Hee jin | Twitter

According to a recent interview with a Korean media outlet, Min Hee Jin shared her vision for the album, emphasizing that they wanted to explore a different musical style and create something fresh and exciting for the fans. It appears that their hard work and collaboration have paid off, with an 'interesting production' ready to be unveiled.

V IS BOTH HAPPY & NERVOUS ABOUT HIS DEBUT

V himself couldn't contain his excitement, albeit tinged with nerves, as he shared his thoughts about his solo venture. "I’m nervous but happy," he confessed.

He further revealed that the album captures his personal tastes and will feature a plethora of captivating spectacles for his beloved ARMY. Anticipation is high, as V promises to showcase a side of himself that is distinct from his role in BTS.

