BTS’ Kim Taehyung, also known as V of the internationally-renowned K-pop group BTS, has once again shown his charm, this time with a group of elderly women in Mexico.

In a viral video from the show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’, Taehyung was seen briefly appearing from the kitchen while a group of women were having dinner. Despite their age, the women were in awe of Taehyung’s beauty and could only utter, “He looks beautiful,” before continuing their conversation about him.

One of the women even said that her husband told her she looked as happy as the day of their wedding, but she replied, “No, you don’t even compare yourself,” acknowledging that she was really happy since Taehyung was a different guy. They were able to talk to each other before the singer made his appearance.

BTS, which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan or 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts', has been taking the world by storm with their catchy tunes, dynamic personalities, and stunning visuals. The group’s fans, also known as ARMY, span across all ages and demographics, and they are easily recognizable wherever they go.

Taehyung, in particular, is known for his sweet approach to seduction and his ability to capture the hearts of fans of all ages. This latest incident in Mexico is just another example of his charm and influence on people around the world.

Whether it’s through their music, their personalities, or their interactions with fans, BTS continues to captivate and inspire people all over the world. And with Taehyung’s sweet approach to seduction, it’s no wonder why so many people, young and old, are falling for him.

For the unversed, the popular K-pop group disbanded and went solo way as the members are enrolling in military one-by-one. While fans are dying to seem them together again, they may probably reunite by 2025-26.