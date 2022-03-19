BTS member Jin injures his left finger, undergoes surgery

Kim Seokjin of the renowned 21st century pop band BTS, popularly known as Jin among his fans, recently injured his finger and landed in the hospital.

According to an announcement made by BigHit Music on Weverse, Jin injured his left index finger on Friday. He then had to visit the hospital, where he was advised surgery.

According to the announcement, Jin injured his finger while engaging in some daily chores. When he consulted the doctors at a nearby hospital, they informed that he had damaged the tendons in the finger partially and that it would require surgery.

Jin then underwent surgery on Friday afternoon to repair the extensor in his left index finger.

He was asked to remain in the hospital for the night under observation and was finally discharged on Saturday morning.

The announcement also stated that Jin is doing fine now, and that he will be wearing a cast on his finger for some time for speedy recovery.

Jin is one of the members of the seven-member boy band Bangtan Sonyeodan (BTS), which is based out of South Korea. The other members include RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The band enjoys a massive fan following all around the globe. They had recently wrapped up the three nights of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul’ at Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13, which received an overwhelming response from their global audience.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:12 PM IST