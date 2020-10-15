BTS Army strikes again: Shares in South Korea's Big Hit Entertainment soar in trading debut

Powered by strong support from avid fans, shares of South Korea's Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages global pop sensation BTS, soared in their trading debut Thursday in Seoul.

Big Hit's solid debut after an IPO that netted more than USD 800 million was widely expected by analysts given the loyalty of the fan base to the seven-member boy band that has been dominating Billboard charts after gathering a huge following around the globe.

Despite the concert-killing COVID-19 pandemic, Big Hit has prospered thanks to huge demand for its online content, including livestreamed BTS concerts that reportedly attracted more than 1.7 million fans.

The company's shares opened at 270,000 won (USD 236), about double their initial public offering price. They surged 30 per cent, hitting the daily trading limit, before falling back and closing at 258,000 won (USD 225).

Big Hit has a tight grip over its revenue streams, with BTS merchandise and other products exclusively sold through its "Weverse" e-commerce platform.

Big Hit raised 926.6 billion won (USD 841 million) in what was South Korea's largest IPO since 2017.