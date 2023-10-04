 Britney Spears Teases Fans To New Book As Her Memoir The Woman In Me, Nears Release Date
The Woman In Me hits shelves on October 24

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

Pop icon Britney Spears has teased a second tell-all-book, just weeks before her highly-anticipated memoir 'The Woman in Me' is slated to hits stands later this month.

Taking to Instagram, she teased the second tell-all and wrote: "Riding 'n writing!!! All I'm doing at the moment ... volume 2 coming after 1!!!" "#TheWomanInMe" In the clip which had 'Fall in Love' by Icona Pop playing in the background, the 'Toxic' singer could be seen aboard a private jet with five male friends. She then pointed her camera toward the window during the flight to show off the crystal blue waters below, Page Six reported.

Spears later also shared footage of herself riding a horse during the getaway. Ever since her split, Spears has been extra active on Instagram posting many stories and reels. However, she also has been acting overly ecstatic and pulling off weird dances and stunts the most recent of which was her butcher knife. While the second-tell-all is on its way, her long announced memoir 'The Woman in Me' is said to contain "bombshells" about her past, her relationships as well as her career. "It's Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered - the good, the bad and the ugly. As such it is definitely going to be intense as Britney relives her past," Page Six had reported back in September. "You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, 'Oh my God, that poor girl," the source said, adding that she "details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is." Spears herself teased her memoir on Instagram in July.

Announcing the book on her social media she had written: "I worked myself to death for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don't like it, that's fine too." Britney Spears memoir 'The Woman in Me' is set to hit the shelves on October 24.

