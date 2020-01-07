Bringing in 2020 with the family at 'Sarod Ghar'

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangaash shared pictures on their social media featuring three generations of the family, including their celebrated father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and mother, Subhalakshmi. “We were there to bring in the New Year and were keen that the kids play in that house where my father was born and where he learnt from my grandfather,” Ayaan said about the historic occurrence of the eighth generation of the Senia Bangash Gharana’s induction at the museum, which houses instruments of many of the stalwarts of Indian Classical music.

The Sarod Ghar Museum has been under renovation for the past few months and reopens in February 2020.