Bride Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Down During Pre-Wedding Ritual; UNSEEN Video Goes Viral

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members on June 23. Later, they hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues. Several photos and videos from their wedding festivities have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

An unseen video has surfaced in which bride Sonakshi is seen getting emotional during one of her pre-wedding rituals.

The video was shared by Sonakshi and Zaheer's friend Jannat Vasi Lokhandwala, an interior designer, on Instagram. In the video, Jannat is seen performing a ritual. Zaheer is also seen sitting besides Sonakshi. The couple twinned in off-white traditional outfits and wore garlands.

Take a look at the video here:

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, informed that the actors got married as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954. He also denied the reports of Sonakshi converting to Islam to marry Zaheer.

"She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings," Ratansi said.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating each other for seven years. The duo also starred in the 2022 film Double XL and in a music video titled Blockbuster.