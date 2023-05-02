 Bride and Prejudice actress Dannii Erskine dies at 28 in major car crash
Dannii Erskine was driving back from the shops on Friday when a "drunk" driver hit her car

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Reality show 'Bride and Prejudice' actress Dannii Erskine has died in a fatal car accident at the age of 28.

Dannii Erskine was driving back from the shops on Friday when a "drunk" driver hit her car, her sister Dee told 'So Dramatic!', reports dailymail.co.uk.

"As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her", Dee said, adding that Dannii's "skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag".

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide after failing to repay loans, shares heartbreaking...
"She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12.01 am. She will be loved (and) very much missed... It was a horrible tragedy," Dee said.

"She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won't get that chance."

Dannii's family also shared a tribute post on her Instagram page.

