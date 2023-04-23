Urvashi Rautela sues fake film critic for spreading false news about her & Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni

Urvashi Rautela sues scribe for spreading fake news about her and actor Akhil Akkineni |

On Sunday, actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share that she and her legal team have issued a notice to self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu, suing him for spreading false stories about her and her co-star Akhil Akkineni, which has caused tremendous discomfort to her and her family.

Urvashi Rautela's response

In response to these allegations, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and posted a note stating that she has filed a legal notice against Umair Sandhu for spreading fake news about her and Akhil Akkineni. The actress expressed her dissatisfaction with Sandhu's tweet, stating that it made her and her family uncomfortable.

She captioned the post as, "DEFAMATION LEGAL NOTICE HAS BEEN SERVED BY MY LEGAL TEAM. DEFINITELY DISGRUNTLED BY INDECENT JOURNALIST LIKE YOU FOR YOUR SPURIOUS / RIDICULOUS TWEETS. YOU’RE NOT MY OFFICIAL SPOKESPERSON. AND YES YOU’RE VERY IMMATURE KIND OF A JOURNALIST WHO MADE ME & MY FAMILY EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE."

Social media reaction

The news of Urvashi Rautela's legal action against Umair Sandhu has gone viral on social media, and while some of her fans have come out in support of her, many called her as the queen of controversies.

