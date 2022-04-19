'Brainless trolls': Himanshi Khurana lashes out at people for 'digging out old matters'

Singer and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Himanshi Khurana, recently expressed her anguish over her past being dragged time and again.

Recently, Himanshi took to her social media handles and slammed a media portal that posted a throwback article of her previous altercations and issues.

Himanshi released a statement in which she gave a befitting reply to all the media portals and trolls.

She wrote, "To all the respected media and Social Media trolls. I have been maintaining a sanctity, post Bigg Boss 13 and have refrained from talking anything ill against anyone and have always maintained a dignified silence on all the matters pertaining to anyone I was associated to in the past. But however, the media has still not been able to come on terms and have been instigating the conversations which has opened the doors for a lot of hate and has instigated unnecessary conversations amongst the fans and brainless trolls."

"Yes, I reiterate the word 'brainless' because it requires no brains to just sit back in your comfort zone and rip someone's reputation apart according to your own convenience. Being someone's fan does not mean that you will make the other person's life miserable by writing all the frivolous stuff. It's a sincere request to the media to stop digging out the old matters and let the bygones be bygones! I refuse to comment any further or malign myself by divulging into any conversations pertaining to the topics which hold no relevance for me! Love, Himanshi," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Himanshi will be collaborating with Asim Riaz for their upcoming song titled 'Pinjara' in which Himanshi will be lending her voice.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:37 PM IST