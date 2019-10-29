Bradley Cooper makes rare appearance with 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine

Actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper made a very rare public appearance with his 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, to a weekend event. On Sunday the 44-year-old marked his presence with an adorable company at the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington, D.C.

For the event with daughter, Cooper wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt, while Lea wore a patterned shirt paired with a black skirt, white tights and a blue vest.

In one photo, the father-daughter duo was photographed watching the event and in another picture, Cooper is spotted sweetly holding his daughter.