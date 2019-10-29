Bradley Cooper makes rare appearance with 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine

Actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper made a very rare public appearance with his 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, to a weekend event. On Sunday the 44-year-old marked his presence with an adorable company at the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington, D.C.
For the event with daughter, Cooper wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt, while Lea wore a patterned shirt paired with a black skirt, white tights and a blue vest.
In one photo, the father-daughter duo was photographed watching the event and in another picture, Cooper is spotted sweetly holding his daughter.
Cooper shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk. The former couple started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter in March 2017. Cooper and Shayk called it quits in June 2019. There were also rumours about Bradley cooper and 'A Star Is Born' actress and singer Lady Gaga to be dating, which led to the split.
