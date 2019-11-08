BoycottKBC trends after Amitabh is accused of 'insulting' Shivaji Maharaj

Yesterday in Kaun Banega Crorepati's 11th season host Amitabh Bachchan asked a historical question to a hot seat contestant that raged the fire among viewers as their sentiment gets hurt.
Big B asked a question, "Which of these rulers was the contemprory of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?"
The option was A. Maharana pratap, B. Rana Sanga, C. Maharaja Ranjit Singh, D. Shivaji
As soon as the audience watched the episode they took to twitter and showed their anger in their tweets. Many viewers criticized Big B for calling Mughal ruler as a 'Samrat' and Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as just by his name 'Shivaji'. People are demanding apology by channel and Amitabh Bachchan for the disrespect they showed towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Twitteratis started twitting their anger through tweets and hashtag '#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv' started trending on twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets:
