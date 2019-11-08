BoycottKBC trends after Amitabh is accused of 'insulting' Shivaji Maharaj

Yesterday in Kaun Banega Crorepati's 11th season host Amitabh Bachchan asked a historical question to a hot seat contestant that raged the fire among viewers as their sentiment gets hurt.

Big B asked a question, "Which of these rulers was the contemprory of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?"

The option was A. Maharana pratap, B. Rana Sanga, C. Maharaja Ranjit Singh, D. Shivaji