Boney Kapoor’s 66 kilos of silverware worth Rs 39 lakh seized by Election Commission of India; here’s why

It seems like actor Boney Kapor has landed into a huge trouble and there is no escape for him. The ECI (Election Commission of India) has been working relentlessly to incorporate the fresh set of rules that came into force on March 29.

It was recently announced that the enforcement agencies have seized assets worth nearly 70 crore, including cash and gold, since the code came into effect.

In a recent development, the ECI has taken a hold of 66 kilos of silverware worth Rs 39 lakhs which was found belonged to producer-actor Boney Kapoor. The silverware was seized near Hebbalu toll on the outskirts of Karnataka's Davangere on Friday, according to India Today.

Items that were seized by ECI

The silverware, which included plates,spoons, bowls, water mugs, waskept in five boxes in a car owned by Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd, a company founded by Boney Kapoor.

The car was being driven by Hari Singh, who was accompanied by Sultan Khan. Singh reportedly confessed that the silver items belonged to the film producer's family.

A case has been registered at the Davangere rural police station against Singh and Khan for not producing relevant documents for the seized silverware. This incident has once again brought the spotlight on the enforcement of the MCC by the ECI.

Boney Kapoor's Work Front

Talking about his professional front, Boney Kapoor recently made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Now, he will work on Ajay Devgn starrrer ‘Maidaan’ as a producer for the film which is scheduled to enter theatres on June 23.

However, with the recent raid of his family's silverware, Kapoor's focus may shift to addressing the legal issues arising from this incident.

The ECI's efforts to enforce the MCC have been commendable, and this recent seizure shows that they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure fair elections. With the elections underway in multiple states, it remains to be seen what other developments will emerge as the ECI continues to monitor the situation closely.