Bollywood's 'Modern Family' the Pataudis are every bit royalty in these Diwali portraits

The people all around the world were celebrating Diwali in full swing on October 27. And of course, our B-town celebs were all about festivities and celebrations on Sunday. While Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and others had their respective parties, many attended all of them in the most beautiful avatars.

The Pataudis know how to make a style statement. This Diwali, Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival with both her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. After the first day of celebration on Saturday night at Saif’s residence, the Laxmi puja was done at her residence in presence of her mother Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Sunday. All three of them looked amazing in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creations.