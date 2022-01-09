Zoya Akhtar wishes brother Farhan with sweet birthday note: 'This is going to be the best year of your life'

Bollywood director-producer Zoya Akhtar showered her younger brother Farhan Akhtar with love as he turned 48 on Sunday (January 9).

On Instagram, Zoya shared a black and white throwback photo featuring herself in a conversation with Farhan.

"Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar," she captioned her post.

Take a look at her post here:

Moments after she shared the post, Farhan's girlfriend Shibani commented, "IT IS! Go get em F," along with a red heart emoticon.

Farhan's 'ZNMD' co-star Hrithik Roshan wrote, "It is it is it is."

The hit brother-sister duo has worked together in several films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', and 'Luck By Chance'.

The duo will soon start the shooting schedule of one of the most anticipated films -- 'Jee Le Zaraa', a road trip film starring the three leading ladies of cinema -- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

With the film 'Jee Le Zaraa', Farhan would be returning to the director's chair. Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:59 AM IST