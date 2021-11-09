'ZNMD' boys to make a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's 'Jee Le Zaraa'?

In August, Farhan Akhtar announced that he is all set to return to direction with the film 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring Bollywood A-listers Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

'Jee Le Zaraa' will start filming in September 2022. Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The film is written by Farhan, Zoya and Reema.

According to a report in India Today, the lead actors of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'- Hrithik Roshan, Farhan and Abhay Deol will be making a cameo or there will be a crossover between 'ZNMD' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Reportedly, Farhan is trying to make the idea of merging the characters from ZNMD into JLZ for a surprise cameo.

Meanwhile, the film is looking at a 2023 release. It will be showing three women in different stages of their life.

It may be mentioned that Farhan is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Don 2'.

Meanwhile, in the past, siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful films - 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011) and 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015).

