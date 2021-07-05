Zayed Khan turns 42: ‘Main Hoon Naa’ actor dedicates birthday post to wife Malaika

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan who has been MIA for the past couple of years, shared an unusual post on his birthday.

Khan, who turned 41 today (July 5) took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for his wife Malaika expressing gratitude for putting up with him all these years.

Zayed wrote, “I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums. For Never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself. For showing me the true power of a good woman. For holding my hand even when darkness was all around and pulling me out of it. For reminding me who I was. For believing that the Power of Love can change even the grimmest circumstances. For reminding that “money talks but wealth whispers.”

“I urge all you people to take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life be it you mother, sister, wife, daughter, grandmother … and who have made a difference in your life for the better, just go and give them a tight hug. And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings. This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you Malaika Khan. To me you’re the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more than you can ever imagine,” he added.