Zayed Khan Birthday Special: Rise and fall of the 'Main Hoon Na' star

Zayed Khan, who was born on 5 July, 1980, is an Indian actor and producer who appears in Hindi films. He is famous for his role as Lakshman in 'Main Hoon Na'.
Zayed is the son of Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan and interior designer Zarine Khan. His elder sisters are Simone Khan, Suzanne Khan (former wife of superstar Hrithik Roshan) and Farah Khan Ali. Zayed is the nephew of late actor Feroz Khan and director Akbar Khan. He is also the first cousin of Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan.
Since he has so many well-known faces in his family, it was assumed that he too would go on to own Bollywood, but Zayed Khan just has a few films under his belt and is only known for his role as Lakshman.
Zayed acted in quite a few films after 'Main Hoon Na', one of which included 'Dus' where he played a cop. The movie did well, it was a big hit and was the third highest-grossing film of 2005. His movie 'Shaadi No. 1', however, tanked at the box office.
The movie 'Cash' was originally meant to be a sequel to 'Dus' but ended up going in a different direction later on. This is why, the cast of 'Cash' had a lot of actors that were cast members of 'Dus'. It performed reasonably well in it's first week but was unable to replicate the success of 'Dus'. It was eventually declared a flop.
His next film, 'Speed' also failed at the box office.
Zayed also featured in the underwater action thriller film, 'Blue'. At the time of release, the film broke the record for having the highest budget of a Bollywood film at Rs 480 million, but was a below-average grosser.
A bunch of his other films too failed to perform well.
Meanwhile, some of Zayed's upcoming projects have run into production trouble and are yet to be released.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)