Zayed Khan Birthday Special: Rise and fall of the 'Main Hoon Na' star

Zayed acted in quite a few films after 'Main Hoon Na', one of which included 'Dus' where he played a cop. The movie did well, it was a big hit and was the third highest-grossing film of 2005. His movie 'Shaadi No. 1', however, tanked at the box office.

The movie 'Cash' was originally meant to be a sequel to 'Dus' but ended up going in a different direction later on. This is why, the cast of 'Cash' had a lot of actors that were cast members of 'Dus'. It performed reasonably well in it's first week but was unable to replicate the success of 'Dus'. It was eventually declared a flop.

His next film, 'Speed' also failed at the box office.

Zayed also featured in the underwater action thriller film, 'Blue'. At the time of release, the film broke the record for having the highest budget of a Bollywood film at Rs 480 million, but was a below-average grosser.

A bunch of his other films too failed to perform well.

Meanwhile, some of Zayed's upcoming projects have run into production trouble and are yet to be released.