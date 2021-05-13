Zareen Khan Birthday Special: Tracing the actress's Bollywood journey over the years

Zareen Khan born on 14 May 1987 is a popular name in Bollywood. She is an Indian actress and model who works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi films. She grew up in Mumbai and belongs to a Pathan family.

Her acting career began when a well known Bollywood hero- Salman Khan noticed her when she visited the set of Yuvraj at Whistling Woods.

Salman Khan decided to cast Zareen for his friend Anil Sharma's film Veer as he felt "she looked the character of a sweet princess." After a screen test, Zareen landed the lead role - Princess Yashodhara.

She is also famous for her item number "Character Dheela" with Salman Khan in the movie Ready. In 2012, Zareen walked the ramp as a showstopper for jewellery brand YS18 at India International Jewellery Week.

Her second release was her role as JLo, in Housefull 2. She plays the love interest of Jolly who is played by Ritesh Deshmukh.

She later gained the leading part in movies like Rohit Jugraj's Punjabi film, Jatt James Bond. It was her first role outside Bollywood.

She even appeared in the erotic thriller film Hate Story 3. She has recently starred in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele which revolves around a unique love story about two homosexuals.