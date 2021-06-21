'Zabardasti pregnant mat banao': Poonam Pandey slams baseless pregnancy reports

Poonam Pandey, who tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay in September last year, has recently reacted to the news of her pregnancy.
A few days back, it was reported that Poonam is expecting her first child. Several media reports also suggested that the actress is six weeks pregnant, and a doctor in Goa examined her and confirmed the news.
However, during an interview with Zoom Digital, Poonam clarified and slammed the rumours. She also said that everything about her life is like an open book.
She said 'zabardasti pregnant mat banao' and added that she will distribute sweets if she becomes pregnant.
Poonam, who often courted controversies for her bold statements and sizzling social media presence, tied the knot with Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020.
Just a few days after tying the knot, Poonam had filed an FIR against her husband for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and molestation. However, she took the case back.
The couple was also in news last year after they were detained for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an 'objectionable' video in Goa.
The shoot on the government property had triggered a controversy with opposition parties demanding action against her for shooting an 'obscene' video. Two policemen were also suspended for allegedly providing protection to the shoot.
After their arrest, the newly-wed couple was granted bail on a bond of Rs 20,000 each.
Known for posting explicit content online, Pandey launched her own app in 2017, which now reportedly has 2.5 million subscribers. According to reports, as of 2020 her net worth is estimated at $7 million.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)