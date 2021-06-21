'Zabardasti pregnant mat banao': Poonam Pandey slams baseless pregnancy reports

Poonam Pandey, who tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay in September last year, has recently reacted to the news of her pregnancy.

A few days back, it was reported that Poonam is expecting her first child. Several media reports also suggested that the actress is six weeks pregnant, and a doctor in Goa examined her and confirmed the news.

However, during an interview with Zoom Digital, Poonam clarified and slammed the rumours. She also said that everything about her life is like an open book.

She said 'zabardasti pregnant mat banao' and added that she will distribute sweets if she becomes pregnant.

Poonam, who often courted controversies for her bold statements and sizzling social media presence, tied the knot with Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020.