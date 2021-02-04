'Zaalima' singer Harshdeep Kaur expecting first child with husband Mankeet Singh

Popular Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur, who married Mankeet Singh in 2015, has revealed that they are expecting their first child. The 'Kabura' singer is all set to welcome her baby in March 2021.
On Thursday, the singer took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy and shared pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump.
"So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021Need your Blessings," she captioned the picture.
Reacting to the news, singer Armaan Malik commented, "OMG. This is so exciting!!! So happy for you guys."
"Woah! Big congratulations to you both and see you very soon!" commented actor Vivek Dahiya.
Kriti Kulhari's comment read, "Awwww many congratulations to this beautiful family... Rab raakha."
In an intervuiew with timeofindia.com, the 'Zaalima' singer spoke about why she didn't make an official announcement earlier and said she and her husband Mankeet are 'very private people'.
"Last year, due to the entire COVID-19 crisis, there was very limited scope and opportunity to socialise. So, we ended up being quite guarded about the pregnancy because of the circumstances," she said.
The singer, who is her final trimester and just a month away from her delivery, has joined the list of celebrities who have welcomed coronial babies.
For those uninitiated, 'coronial' is a term that has been coined to describe babies born in the coronavirus times, in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown and isolation.
Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik , Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, Virat Kohli and Anusha Sharma were among the others who welcomed a 'coronial baby.'