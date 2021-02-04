'Zaalima' singer Harshdeep Kaur expecting first child with husband Mankeet Singh

Popular Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur, who married Mankeet Singh in 2015, has revealed that they are expecting their first child. The 'Kabura' singer is all set to welcome her baby in March 2021.

On Thursday, the singer took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy and shared pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump.

"So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021Need your Blessings," she captioned the picture.