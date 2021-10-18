Yuvika Chaudhary arrested for using casteist slur in her video, released on bail: Reports

After cricketer Yuvraj Siingh, actress Yuvika Chaudhary was on Monday arrested by Hansi Police for alleged casteist slur in connection with a five-month-old case.

According to several media reports, she was later released on bail.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier this month dismissed Yuvika's plea to stay a case filed against her for allegedly using a casteist slur in her blog to define her 'messy look'.

A case was filed against her by the complainant Rajat Kalsan in the police station town of Hansi, Haryana under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Atrocities Act.

In his complaint, Kalsan alleged that the actor made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video.

After her video went viral on social media and sparked an uproar last week, Chaudhary took to Twitter to issue an apology and said that she did not know the meaning of the said word.

"Hi guys I didn't know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all," she had tweeted.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:04 PM IST