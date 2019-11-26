Yummy Mummy: Sunny Leone is raising the heat in this floral printed monokini!

Sunny Leone is hands down, one of the hottest actresses of Indian cinema and has always managed to slay ethnic as well as western outfits. She can carry a bikini like no other and she has managed to take our breath away with her latest post!
Basking the sun in all its glory, Sunny Leone was on a family vacation in Dubai along with her husband, Daniel Weber, and kids. Her previous pictures also made her look like a goddess and this time, she’s keeping it casual with a monokini, a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap.
Take a look at the picture.
How we love this look on Sunny! Do tell us in the comments about your views on monokini-clad Sunny Leone.
