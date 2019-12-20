Yummy Mummy: Kalki Koechlin is glowing as she flaunts her baby bump in latest pics

'Gully BOY' actress Kalki Koechlin recently appeared on the cover of Peacock magazine and the photos of her flaunting her baby bump are stunning.
Kalki Koechlin has a special reason to enjoy the holiday season this year. The actress is due to deliver her first child in January. Kalki Koechlin who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg recently featured on the Peacock magazine's cover.
In the pictures the 35-year-old actress is seen radiating the pregnancy glow. Kalki can be seen in floral ensemble for the shoot. She looks enchanting as she flaunts her baby bump.
Take a look at her mesmerising pictures:
'Sacred Games' actress Kalki Koechlin announced her pregnancy with partner Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Israel in September. In an interaction with Mid-Day, Kalki said she did not feel the maternal instinct until she heard the heartbeat of her unborn child for the first time.
Speaking with the tabloid, Kalki said, “This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January.”
She also opened up on her wedding plans, “We are not averse to marriage, but we don’t want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too.”
