Yummy Mummy: Kalki Koechlin is glowing as she flaunts her baby bump in latest pics

'Gully BOY' actress Kalki Koechlin recently appeared on the cover of Peacock magazine and the photos of her flaunting her baby bump are stunning.

Kalki Koechlin has a special reason to enjoy the holiday season this year. The actress is due to deliver her first child in January. Kalki Koechlin who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg recently featured on the Peacock magazine's cover.

In the pictures the 35-year-old actress is seen radiating the pregnancy glow. Kalki can be seen in floral ensemble for the shoot. She looks enchanting as she flaunts her baby bump.

Take a look at her mesmerising pictures: