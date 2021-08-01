'You've made sure nobody ever calls you just a pretty face': Nupur pens a note for sister Kriti Sanon after watching 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon shared a long and emotional post on Instagram praising her sister for her performance in the much-acclaimed movie 'Mimi'.

After watching the movie on Sunday, Nupur posted a couple of still images of Kriti who is essaying the titular role of a surrogate in the movie.

In her soul-stirring post, Nupur termed her sister as "phenomenal" and revealed that she was blown away by what by Kriti's performance which also made her shed a few tears.

"I always knew your true potential. I always knew the level of acting you're capable of.

But I was blown away by what I saw!! You did it, Mimi!! You were phenomenal! My Words won't be able to describe what I felt. I have laughed and laughed and then cried and cried. There wasn't even a single scene when I felt you weren't 100 per cent Mimi !!" she wrote.