'You've made India so proud': Bollywood celebs congratulate Mirabai Chanu for winning silver at Tokyo Olympics

Several Bollywood celebrities on Saturday took to social media to laud Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for her stupendous performance. The sportswoman bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai, the 26-year-old from Manipur, finished second behind China's Hou Zihui (210kg -- 94 snatch & 116 clean & jerk) with a total of 202kg (87 in snatch and 115 in clean and jerk) to win the silver medal.

With this, Mirabai won India's first medal in Tokyo and became the second weightlifter from the country to clinch an Olympic medal.

Karnam Malleswari had won the country's maiden medal in the sport at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Lara Dutta, Abhishek Bcahchan, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randeep Hooda, Vishal Dadlani and others congratulated Mirabai.