'You’ve left a void that nothing can fill': Bhumi Pendekar pens down emotional note on father's death anniversary

'Durgamati' actress Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday penned down an emotional post to mark the death anniversary of her father Satish Motiram Pednekar.
Sharing a picture of him on the photo-sharing app, Bhumi wrote: "Forever Papa... 10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say. I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom."
"You’ve left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are," she added.
Bhumi's mother Sumitra Pednekar also shared a post on the phot-sharing app and remembered her late husband.
"Love you forever my Satish. 10 years ago we lost you my love but you are alive in all of us. Om Shanti," she captioned the adorable throwback picture.
On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in 'Durgamati', a horror film, backed by superstar Akshay Kumar. It revolves around a government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. It marked Pednekar's third screen outing for the year, after 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Netflix's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.
She will be next seen in 'Badhaai Do', which is the second instalment in the 'Badhaai Ho' franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar Rao to take the franchise forward.