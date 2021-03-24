'You’ve left a void that nothing can fill': Bhumi Pendekar pens down emotional note on father's death anniversary

'Durgamati' actress Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday penned down an emotional post to mark the death anniversary of her father Satish Motiram Pednekar.

Sharing a picture of him on the photo-sharing app, Bhumi wrote: "Forever Papa... 10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say. I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom."

"You’ve left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are," she added.