YouTuber CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan- Ajay Devgn starrer ‘MayDay’

Last week, Devgn announced that he is set to commence the shoot of the film. It is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

"Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022," Devgn, who is also directing it, announced in a tweet.

Ajay has earlier helmed the films "Shivaay" and "U Me Aur Hum".

The thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. MayDay marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. He will also produce the film.

The film marks Devgn's return on screen with Big B after “Major Sahab”, “Khakee”, “Satyagraha” and “Hindustan Ki Kasam”. The film will see the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, “Satyagraha”, released in August 2013.

Unconfirmed sources reveal that Ajay might play a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in the edge-of-the-seat drama.

Besides the three, "Mayday" will also see Angira Dhar as a lawyer in the film.

"I am absolutely thrilled and excited to be sharing the screen with the true legends of our film industry Amitabh sir and Ajay sir! 'Mayday' is going to be one hell of a ride. Can't wait to be directed by Mr. Devgn himself," said Angira, who was last seen in "Commando 3".

Meanwhile, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" actress Aakanksha Singh will play Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife.

"It's like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It's actually happening! It's an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it," said Aakanksha.