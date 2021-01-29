YouTuber Carry Minati says he is often mistaken for THIS character from 'Mirzapur' web series

Popular Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar better known as Carry Minati, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Mayday", recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, “What Women Want”.

Kareena asked Carry about the meanest comment he's received online.

While the YouTube sensation admitted he couldn't repeat most of them given the profanity, instead he stated that he is often mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, “Mirzapur”, essayed by actor Divyendu Sharma.

He said, "I get this a lot, people call me Munna Bhaiya. They come up to me on the streets and congratulate me on my performance. Divyendu and I look very similar. I accept their congratulations."

Kareena countered and said, "But this isn't too mean." Carry replied, "I can't repeat the actual mean comments I get, but that is a part of social media."

Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Carry will be playing himself - a social media sensation in "Mayday".

"I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be aligning creative forces with such reputed personalities from the film fraternity. I'm eagerly looking forward to being a part of this brand-new adventure and learning a thing or two about acting while I'm at it," Carry Minati said.

"In the past I've got offered film roles but I agreed to be a part of this project because I had the opportunity to play myself and bring my alias, Carry Minati alive on the 70 mm screen. I remember enacting these skits as a child and my parents always thought I'd grow up to be an actor. You see acting is something that comes to me naturally just like music so it's no rocket science for me really," he added.

Carry Minati has a message for his fans.

"For all my anxious fans out there, I'm just exploring and experimenting within the creative gamut, but content creation will always be my passion and true calling," he shared.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay, and the film marks his return on screen with Big B after “Major Sahab”, “Khakee”, “Satyagraha” and “Hindustan Ki Kasam”.

The new film, which belongs to the drama genre, sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, “Satyagraha”, released in August 2013.

Unconfirmed sources have said that Ajay plays a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in the film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Big B's character is under wraps.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. The movie went on the floors in December 2020.

The film is slated to release on April 29, 2022.