YouTube and netizens declare Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' trailer as 'most-disliked'

Makers of upcoming drama-thriller 'Sadak 2' on Wednesday dropped the official trailer of the flick. The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of 'Sadak' that was released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. However, within hours of the trailer release, it received over 486K dislikes on YouTube and netizens declared it the 'most disliked trailer.'
Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted: "#Sadak2Trailer is on the verge of becoming the most disliked Bollywood film trailer on youtube ever. The Dislikes number has crossed 2 lakhs within hrs & may surpass 1 million mark by tomorrow itself. Really SHOCKING response. #Sadak2"
While a section of Twitter shared jokes and memes about the number of dislikes on the 'Sadak 2' trailer, some users encouraged others to hit the thumbs down button on the video streaming app.
A user wrote, "-Sadak 2 Trailer will release today
-We will go to YouTube|Hotstar after Release
-Will Dislike & Comment (Boycott Bullywood)
-Close immediately not more than 20 Secs
Let's show the power of common man, Hope you all agree?"
Another tweeted, "Nepotism aside , I found the trailer to be really boring. Boycott aside , I am not even considering this movie to be watched. Dislike aside , the trailer doesn’t even deserve rating."
For the unversed, ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the discussion over the subject of nepotism in Bollywood has been revived and the Bhatts have been at the receiving end, among other Bollywood film families. Alia and Mahesh Bhatt have also been facing the ire of netizens lately.
Speaking of the newly released trailer, clocking in at three-minute and two seconds shows Sanjay Dutt's character, who has no motive to love after the death of his lady love (Pooja Bhatt). The character of Alia Bhatt, who has her own mystery involved, comes to the life of Dutt and takes him along to a road journey to Kailash. Dutt is reprising the role of a taxi driver. They are also joined by actor Aditya Roy Kapur's character who is paired opposite to Alia and is seen sharing an adorable bond.
While the trio enjoys their time, the plot takes a twist when a self-styled guru is after to kill Alia. Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover, and Akshay Anand are seen playing significant roles.
The first instalment of 'Sadak' was also helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. 'Sadak 2' is all set to release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.
(With inputs from ANI)
