YouTube and netizens declare Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' trailer as 'most-disliked'

Makers of upcoming drama-thriller 'Sadak 2' on Wednesday dropped the official trailer of the flick. The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of 'Sadak' that was released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. However, within hours of the trailer release, it received over 486K dislikes on YouTube and netizens declared it the 'most disliked trailer.'

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted: "#Sadak2Trailer is on the verge of becoming the most disliked Bollywood film trailer on youtube ever. The Dislikes number has crossed 2 lakhs within hrs & may surpass 1 million mark by tomorrow itself. Really SHOCKING response. #Sadak2"