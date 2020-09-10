'You're just Farhan Akhtar's GF': Sushant's fans attack Shibani Dandekar for her comment on Ankita Lokhande

Television host and actress Shibani Dandekar called out late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for targeting Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in a drug case linked to the actor’s death.
Shibani took to Twitter and wrote, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”
However, SSR fans attacked Dandekar and mocked her on social media for supporting Chakraborty. Here are some reactions on Twitter.
Dandekar’s response came after Lokhande addressed her followers on social media, following Rhea's arrest.
She penned down a post raising questions about Rhea’s relationship with Sushant, calling the latter ‘irresponsible and careless’.
"Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?" she added.
Ankita dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show "Pavitra Rishta".
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)