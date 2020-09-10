'You're just Farhan Akhtar's GF': Sushant's fans attack Shibani Dandekar for her comment on Ankita Lokhande

Television host and actress Shibani Dandekar called out late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for targeting Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in a drug case linked to the actor’s death.

Shibani took to Twitter and wrote, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”