‘You're a weirdo’: Here’s what happened when Aayush Sharma visited Salman Khan sans wife Arpita

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his actor-brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will grace ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this weekend to promote their upcoming film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

Aayush is married to Salman’s sister Arpita since 2014 and the two have a son named Ahil and daughter Ayat.

In a clip shared by Sony TV’s Instagram handle, Kapil asks Aayush, how is Salman different on sets than at home.

Aayush recalled that he would often visit Salman, have fun and come back home. However, he once dropped by sans Arpita.

“Every alternate day inko milne jaate hai aur hasee mazaak karke wapas aa jaate hai. Ek time hua tha Arpita ghar se bahar gayi hui thi, main Bhai ko milne aaya, Bhai ne kaha, ‘Tu ajeeb insaan hai, tu baar baar yahaan kyun aata hai?’ (We would go meet him every alternate day, and have a great time with him. One day, Arpita was not at home, and I visited Bhai. Bhai told me, ‘You are a weirdo, why do you come here again and again?’),” said Aayush leaving everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the movie 'Radhe' and will be next seen in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The movie is releasing on November 26, 2021 and stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Varun Dhawan along with Mahima Makwana.

This is the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together onscreen.

It has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan. Apart from that, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:34 PM IST