'Your timeless appearance, talent inspires us': Sonam wishes Anil Kapoor for 'Malang'

Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja on Friday shared two photographs of her father Anil Kapoor and said that the actor's timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires her.

One image was from the 1987 film "Mr. India" and the second is from 2020 release "Malang".

She also wished the entire cast and crew of "Malang" that released on Friday.

"'Mr. India' and 'Malang'! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @AnilKapoor... #UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday," Sonam captioned the image.