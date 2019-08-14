Your talent will take you places: Hina Khan on becoming a global star

Hina Khan who made headlines for walking at the Cannes Film Festival for her upcoming film 'Lines' since has been beaming in the spotlight. The actress over the year partied with Priyanka Chopra, signed couple of films, and made a name for herself on a global platform.

Hina shot to fame with her daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, and during an interview with Indianexpress.com she went on to reveal she is currently working on maintaining her global stature.

After her Cannes appearance Hina was heavily trolled for being a TV actress. Talking about 'the tag of a Television actor is diminishing in the eyes public' she said, “It is. Now, we are known for our talent. In my opinion, nothing is bigger than talent. We should start appreciating people with talent and not associate them with any stream like a television actor or a Bollywood actor.”

“I really think today talent is taking you places. Whether it is OTT platform or anything else, people are getting their due credit and recognition for their work. If you are talented, you will go places. No one can stop you. Trust me on that.” she added.

She went on to say, “It feels good ( to break out of the Indian actor tag) but I also feel a lot of pressure. You know, it is easy to go global with your film or any other project but maintaining the tag of a global actor is a task and currently my focus is on the same.”

Hina is currently heading to New York as she was invited to represent India at the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in New York. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport on leaving for New York with boyfriend Rocky.