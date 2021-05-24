'Your oxymoron is utterly pathetic': Javed Akhtar slams Salman Khurshid for calling Rahul Gandhi 'king of democracy'

On Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th death anniversary, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid posted pictures of the former Prime Minister and his son Rahul Gandhi. He captioned the post: "The once and future king of democracy". Khurshid was later hugely criticized on the microblogging site for his tweet, which was mainly due to the fact that a democracy does not have a king.
Now, veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has also slammed the senior Congress leader. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Mr Salman Khurshid , your oxymoron 'king of democracy' is utterly pathetic." "Rahul Gandhi can at best be acceptable as one of the Opposition leaders but anyone who fantasizes RG as PM is doing his best to keep Mr Modi as prime minister of India forever," he added.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rajyavardhan Rathore, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and Sambit Patra also slammed Salman Khurshid.
Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote: "Sir, 'democracy' and 'king' in the same sentence !?"
"Democracy doesn’t have 'Kings'...Dynasties have Kings," said Sambit Patra. "While Democracy has 'Karyakartas' you all will always continue to be 'Durbaris' of the Past Kings & Future Clown Princes...," he added.
