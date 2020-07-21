'Your motive is to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant': Kangana Ranaut's team to Swara Bhasker

Amid her ongoing feud with Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker mocked the 'Panga' actress for saying that her 2014 film 'Queen' led to the birth of feminism in Bollywood. This comes after, Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade' actresses.

On Monday, Swara took to Twitter to take a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and shared a clip of her interview with Republic TV. She tweeted in Hindi, "Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers."