'Your motive is to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant': Kangana Ranaut's team to Swara Bhasker

Amid her ongoing feud with Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker mocked the 'Panga' actress for saying that her 2014 film 'Queen' led to the birth of feminism in Bollywood. This comes after, Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade' actresses.
On Monday, Swara took to Twitter to take a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and shared a clip of her interview with Republic TV. She tweeted in Hindi, "Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers."
Kangana Ranaut's social media team hit back at the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress and wrote, "Dear @ReallySwara none of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with Queen 2014 if not please correct us when it happened ?"
In another tweet, the actress' team added, "It’s evident your motive is to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant, people like you not only protect terrorists and anti nationals but also protect movie mafia dons, shame on you and your evil intentions..."
"Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force,dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed?," read a tweet by Kangana's team.
Last week, Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders' in her interview with Arnab Goswami - where she spoke about 'movie mafia' and nepotism in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Kangana Ranaut's uncalled-for remarks didn't go down well with Twitterati.