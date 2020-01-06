'Your husband held an ABVP flag': Twinkle Khanna trolled for comments on JNU violence

A gamut of Bollywood personalities like Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao among others condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Adding to the same, Bollywood actress turned author, and wife of actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna also shared her bit on Twitter.
Sharing the picture of a tabloid’s front page, Twinkle wrote, “India,where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all.”
However, netizens weren’t happy with her remark and told her to school her husband Akshay instead, who is a supporter of ABVP, the group that has been alleged for creating ruckus at JNU.
This is not the first time Twinkle has expressed an opinion contradictory to that of her husband, who hardly takes a stance on sensitive issues.
Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.
While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred throughout the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)