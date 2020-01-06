'Your husband held an ABVP flag': Twinkle Khanna trolled for comments on JNU violence

A gamut of Bollywood personalities like Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao among others condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Adding to the same, Bollywood actress turned author, and wife of actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna also shared her bit on Twitter.

Sharing the picture of a tabloid’s front page, Twinkle wrote, “India,where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all.”