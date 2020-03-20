'Your brain needs ventilation': Vishal Dadlani trolled for asking 'What percentage of Indians have balconies' after PM's coronavirus speech

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a view to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He called for exercising the 'Janta Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm. He concluded the speech by asking people to stand at their doorways and balconies on the same day, and applaud those providing emergency services like doctors, nurses and airport staff.
With majority of the nation seconding the idea, music composer Vishal Dadlani’s tweet has irked Twitter. Netizens have called him out for asking “What percentage of Indians have balconies”
One user wrote, "This moron has selective hearing problem. PM said stand at door or Balcony. Aaptard kai ka". Meanwhile another commented, "The percentage of Indians having balconies is light years ahead of your IQ." Check out the reactions below.
Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
