'Your Ashirwaad made me who I am today': Shah Rukh Khan pens down emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib. On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after the pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said, "Yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!".

That day in my head I became an actor!

Few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me. Few man have the capacity to grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others.

I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pan on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today.

Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever.