'Your Ashirwaad made me who I am today': Shah Rukh Khan pens down emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning 8:45 AM at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He was 67. His last rites were performed later in the day at around 3-4 PM in the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Lines, Mumbai.
As the day came to an end, Shah Rukh Khan penned down an emotional tribute to express his grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor.
"Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss," he wrote on Twitter.
Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor:
As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib. On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after the pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said, "Yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!".
That day in my head I became an actor!
Few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me. Few man have the capacity to grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others.
I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pan on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today.
Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever.
Rishi's remains were taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites. The last rites were performed around 3-4 pm on Thursday, in the presence of his family members. Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu, brother Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were among the others who attended the funeral.
Mumbai Police had reportedly requested the actor's family not to take his mortal remains home, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Instead, his body was driven directly to a crematorium in Marine Lines Chandanwadi.
Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.
The world suffered with the demise of two legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor within the span of 24 hours.
With that said, the legendary humans are gone, but will never be forgotten.
