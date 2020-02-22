Bollywood

Updated on

Young girl's fan moment with Priyanka Chopra is too cute to miss; watch video

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood's desi girl and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the airport on Friday, as she landed in Mumbai.

Young girl's fan moment with Priyanka Chopra is too cute to miss; watch video
Young girl's fan moment with Priyanka Chopra is too cute to miss; watch video
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood's desi girl and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the airport on Friday, as she landed in Mumbai. The actress who often flies back and forth between New York and Mumbai, grabs all the limelight when she sashays at the airport!

Priyanka Chopra at the airport
Priyanka Chopra at the airport
Photos by Viral Bhayani

The 'Sky is Pink' actor obviously turned several heads at the airport, however, this young girl's fan moment is too cute to miss.

In a video, a young girl who looks completely in awe of Priyanka, can be seen having a fan moment with her. She's seen trying to hold her hand, before giving flying kisses as Chopra makes her towards her car.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

Osho's secratary Ma Anand Sheela who organized the largest bioterror attack in U.S. history by infecting the salad bars at 10 local restaurants with salmonella, poisoning 751 individuals. Now sheâs getting her own biopic. #PriyankaChopraJonas will be starring as the terrorist behind the 1984 Rajneeshee attack in Oregon. Post the attack she fled to Europe as a fugitive accused of arson, wiretapping, attempted murder, and mass poisonings. She would plead guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and paroled after 39 months. The actor is also set to play a lead in The Matrix reboot and stars in the Netflix films âWe Can Be Heroesâ as well as Ramin Bahrani-directed The White Tiger. Nice going PCEEE! ð¼ @sajanarora09 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

On ther work front, the announcement of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming 'Ma Anand Sheela' biopic has left fans intrigued. She's is all set to play the titular role in the upcoming Amazon Studios film 'Sheela', which will be directed by Barry Levinson.

For the uninitiated, Ma Anand Sheela was a spiritual adviser and the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon.

Sheela, who got back into the spotlight after the Netflix documentary series 'Wild Wild Country', was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981-1985 and managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon.

The film to be produced by Barry Levinson's Baltimore Pictures, Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Permut Presentations' David Permut and Jason Sosnoff will be penned by Nick Yarborough.

Furthermore, Priyanka will also be seen in Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes' and in 'The White Tiger'. The actor is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios, where she will be acting as well as co-producing.

With inputs from ANI

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in