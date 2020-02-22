Young girl's fan moment with Priyanka Chopra is too cute to miss; watch video

On ther work front, the announcement of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming 'Ma Anand Sheela' biopic has left fans intrigued. She's is all set to play the titular role in the upcoming Amazon Studios film 'Sheela', which will be directed by Barry Levinson.

For the uninitiated, Ma Anand Sheela was a spiritual adviser and the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon.

Sheela, who got back into the spotlight after the Netflix documentary series 'Wild Wild Country', was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981-1985 and managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon.

The film to be produced by Barry Levinson's Baltimore Pictures, Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Permut Presentations' David Permut and Jason Sosnoff will be penned by Nick Yarborough.

Furthermore, Priyanka will also be seen in Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes' and in 'The White Tiger'. The actor is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios, where she will be acting as well as co-producing.

With inputs from ANI