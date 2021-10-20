'Young boy is languishing in Arthur Road Jail': Twinkle Khanna reacts to Aryan Khan's drug case with 'Squid Games' reference

Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has compared superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest to a game that appeared in the South Korean drama series 'Squid Games'.

The actress-turned-author is the latest to join the B-Town celebrities voicing their support to SRK and Aryan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai drug bust case on October 3.

On Instagram, Twinkle shared a post, which is actually a portion of one of her columns ‘Let the desi Squid Games begin’.

She cited a marbles game from one of the episodes of 'Squid Game' and presented her take on Aryan's arrest.

She wrote, "Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest."

"While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now," Twinkle added.

She then referred to a popular news anchor and said, "I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab’s dramatic proclamations where he once said, ‘Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,’ because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family has received support from several celebrities from the film industry. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta and others have often been photographed visiting Shah Rukh's residence since Aryan's arrest.

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, and Pooja Bhatt are among the few celebrities who took to social media to show their support to Shah Rukh and his family.

Aryan is currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail in Mumbai. The hearing on his bail plea, and of the other accused, will come up in court on October 20 at 2:45 pm.

Besides Khan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard on Wednesday.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

ALSO READ Mumbai cruise drug bust case: NCB submits WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:03 PM IST