'You'll never be as proud of me as I am of you': Tiger Shroff wishes father Jackie on his birthday

He wished his father a happy birthday along with a heart emoji and tagged Jackie as "apnabhidu." Along with the heartfelt message, the 'War' actor shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy holding a gun in one of his hands and a cigarette on the other hand. The actor is seen sporting faded denim and black casual wife-beater along with matching shades.

Wife Ayesha Shroff poured in her lovely birthday wish on Instagram along with a throwback picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday kiddo!!! May this year be the BEST EVER!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff." In the picture, Jackie is seen donning a white T-shirt with matching pants and a red transparent Shirt sporting a smile.