'You will live within us till the end': Armaan and Amaal Mallik mourn death of their grandmother

Musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik penned emotional notes in the memory of their 'dadijaan' on Sunday night.

Armaan took to Instagram and wrote, "Lost my best friend today... my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you," he grieved.

Along with it, he shared a throwback video of him hugging his grandmother.