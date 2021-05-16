'You will get into trouble': Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the actor has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.
Ahead of the release of the film, Salman had appealed to shun piracy and watch Radhe on the right platform. However, the film was leaked and is also available on several Telegram channels for free within hours of its release.
The action-drama had a multi-format release in select theatres and simultaneously on the streaming platform ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex and on DTH services at Rs 249 on May 13 on the festival of Eid.
Expressing disappointment, Salman shared a note on his social media accounts late Saturday night and said watching a film on a pirated site was a "serious crime".
"We offered you to watch our film 'Radhe' at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime," he wrote.
The 55-year-old actor informed that the Cyber Cell is taking action against these illegal pirated sites and the ones using such platforms.
"Please don't participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell," he cautioned.
Before the film released, the actor had said it takes the hard work of several people to make a movie and it "hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product".
"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he had said.
Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.
