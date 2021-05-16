'You will get into trouble': Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

The 55-year-old actor informed that the Cyber Cell is taking action against these illegal pirated sites and the ones using such platforms.

"Please don't participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell," he cautioned.

Before the film released, the actor had said it takes the hard work of several people to make a movie and it "hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product".

"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he had said.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.