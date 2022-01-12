‘You will fail more than you will succeed’: Ajay Devgn to his 20-year-old self on National Youth Day

January 12 marks Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country.

To mark the occasion, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn penned an emotional note to his 20-year-old self.

Ajay wrote, “Dear 20-year-old me,

There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor...

Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail...spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed.

But, spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it...because one day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions.

"Always be true, always be you!"

P.S. Learn how to dance it'll help you in the long run.

Love, An older, wiser & better looking you”

Ajay Devgn has a very busy year ahead courtesy his projects lined up and that he will be going to work every day.

Talking about what 2022 looks like for Ajay, the actor in a conversation with IANS said: "I've got a directorial - 'Runway 34' scheduled in April; I got an OTT release, 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' sometime in February-end or March. I'm starting two to three new films."

The actor shared what he wishes for.

"I like to just think I'm going to work every day. That's all I ever want and wish for."

His 2022 also includes special appearances in 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ajay will also be seen in 'Maidaan' and Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'.

He will begin the shoot for the Hindi remake of 'Kaithi' and Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'. The actor has many more projects lined up which will be announced soon.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:24 AM IST