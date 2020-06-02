You will be missed Wajid Bhai: Bollywood mourns the untimely demise of composer-singer Wajid Khan

Composer-singer Wajid Khan of popular music director duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 42. “He died of a cardiac arrest,” said Wajid’s brother Sajid while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19. The musician who had lent his voice for chartbusters like Mera hi jalwa, Fevicol se and Chinta Ta Chita Chita also had underlying kidney issues. From actors to directors, from singers to music composers, renowned Bollywood entities took to social media to pay tribute.

Here’s how they reacted:

Arjun Kapoor: “I still can’t believe it... feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar. One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart. Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend.”

Amitabh Bachchan: “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan. A bright smiling talent passes away. Duas, prayers and in condolence.”

Anil Kapoor: “An irreplaceable loss for the music industry. Wajid Khan will be missed deeply but he will live on through his music and the lives he touched with it. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Akshay Kumar: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Wajid Khan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Kangana Ranaut: “Gone too soon, but his music will live on forever. Prayers for Wajid Khan and strength to ace composer's composer's family to bear the loss. RIP WajidBhai,”

Varun Dhawan: “Shocked hearing this news Wajid bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss you Wajid bhai thank you for the music.”

Shraddha Kapoor: “Extremely sad and heart broken to hear about the demise of Wajid Khan. Wajid bhai you will be missed. My condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Parineeti Chopra: “Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai.”

Riteish Deshmukh: “Deeply saddened & shocked by the passing away of a wonderful musical maestro Wajid bhai- rest in glory my friend. I will miss your smile, your humour.. countless late nights made melodious with your impromptu singing. Condolences to Sajid bhai and the entire family.”

Karan Johar: “RIP Wajid Khan your music will always live on...deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. gone too soon.”

Vishal Dadlani: “Heartbroken. Both Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again.”

Salim Merchant: “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro. Wajid Khan, you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wainna ilayhi raji'un.”