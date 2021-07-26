'You will always be in my heart': Kangana Ranaut mourns death of fan who passed away in Himachal Pradesh landslide

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently mourned the demise of her fan who passed away in Himachal Pradesh landslide.
At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday (July 25).
Kangana took to her Instagram stories and penned a note for her fan, Dr. Deepa Sharma.
The actress shared several pictures of Deepa and called her demise a big jolt. "Such a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and also visited my house in Manali... Oh!!! Seems like a big jolt...This is beyond tragic.... Oh God!!!"
Kangana also recalled some fond memories with her and said that they were in touch.
"I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and my fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news," Kangana wrote.
"My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come bak again please," she added.
She also requested people to refrain from visiting the mountains now as landslides are common in this season.
Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also mourned Deepa's demise and offered condolences to her bereaved family.
He tweeted, "OMG. Can’t believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers. ॐ शांति (Om Shanti)।"
He also retweeted her post from March 2020 when he met her and she shared a photo with him online.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 'Thalaivi'. She also has ‘Dhaakad’ with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Apart from these, she will also be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot in 'Tejas'.
