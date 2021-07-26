'You will always be in my heart': Kangana Ranaut mourns death of fan who passed away in Himachal Pradesh landslide

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently mourned the demise of her fan who passed away in Himachal Pradesh landslide.

At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday (July 25).

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and penned a note for her fan, Dr. Deepa Sharma.

The actress shared several pictures of Deepa and called her demise a big jolt. "Such a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and also visited my house in Manali... Oh!!! Seems like a big jolt...This is beyond tragic.... Oh God!!!"

Kangana also recalled some fond memories with her and said that they were in touch.