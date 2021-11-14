'You were my guiding light': Neelam Kothari mourns the death of her father

Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari broke the news of her father's demise on social media on Sunday.

Neelam, who is married to actor Samir Soni, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her late beloved father, Shishir Kothari.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen."S

Moments after she shared the sad news, actress Juhi Chawla took to the comments section and wrote, "My condolences to you & your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace."

"I’m so so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul Rest In Peace," Sophie Choudry commented.

Other celebrities including Sussanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Rohit Roy, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others, dropped folded hands emoticons in the comments section.

Reportedly, Shishir Kothari was a businessman in the jewellery industry.

Meanwhile, Neelam is gearing up for Season 2 of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. She is also seriously considering her acting comeback.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:46 PM IST